Witness how Retroware brought The Angry Video Game Nerd’s Room to MAGFest

We reported a while back that Retroware would be looking to promote their upcoming title The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit at MAGFest by transporting players to the Nerd’s room itself to try out the game. Well today the team gave us a behind the scenes look at how the room came together.

There’s no rug involved, but the team at Retroware did visit the nerd’s actual home, goodwill and spent some time on Facebook Marketplace of all things. The video also served as a recap of MAGFest at which James himself surprised convention goers during their play sessions of the game developed by Mega Cat Studios

Here’s hoping the room won’t be a one and done thing for MAGFest only, I’m certainly hoping to sit down on that futon at PAX East as historically Retroware is an exhibitor at the show, but I don’t envy anyone who has to transport a CRT TV across state lines.

The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit is set for a PC, Switch, Xbox, PlayStation and even a NES release sometime in 2025.

The AVGN Nerd Room Game Booth – How Was it Made?



