Retroware is coming to PAX East with 5 titles and some freebies!

We’re a mere day away from the biggest gaming convention on the East Coast as PAX West is about to take place at Boston’s Boston Convention and Exhibition Center and Retroware revealed that they’re coming to the show with five of their titles.

The PA based developer/publisher will likely be the first thing attendees see as they descend to the show floor and attendees will be able to experience four of their upcoming titles as well as Iron Meat, a game which embodies the spirit of run and gun titles like Contra.

AVGN 8-bit is the latest video game adventure of the Angry Video Game Nerd that is actually built and can be played on the iconic NES.

Toxic Crusaders is a belt action title based on the cartoon that adapts the less than G rated IP from Troma Studios.

The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest is a satirical side-scrolling platformer where you’ll resurrect Dracula so you can kill him yourself…surely nothing bad can come from such a plan!

Neon Inferno is a beautiful hybrid side-scroller and gallery-shooter where you control a pair of assassins out to do the dirty work for the mob.

In keeping with tradition of offering Nintendo Power Style posters of their releases at show, Neon Inferno will be getting that treatment and that poster will be available for free for attendees to grab.

So if you’re attending PAX East make sure to stop by the Retroware booth if you’re a fan of pixel based games.