Valve shares an official trailer for the upcoming Steam Next Fest

PC gamers… are you (and eventually your Steam wallet) ready for what’s coming in the upcoming October 2024 edition of the Steam Next Fest. If so, clean up that SSD and prepare to check out some demos for upcoming releases from Monday, October 14th through Sunday, October 20th.

To kick off the upcoming event Valve has published an event page and also shared an official trailer teasing a little bit of what to expect from the “celebration of upcoming games”.

Check that trailer out below and stay tuned for more Steam Next Fest details before/during/after the event.

Steam Next Fest – October 2024 Edition: Official Trailer:



Are you ready to walk yourself through hundreds of amazing demos on games that haven’t even released yet? Have you requested time off from work so that you can do just that all of next week? OK please don’t do that last part. But please DO join us for Steam Next Fest, October 14th – 21st, and get a head start by taking a look at our official trailer! No matter what kind of game you’re in the mood for, developers from all over the world are showcasing their demos during Next Fest, looking for feedback from players and hoping for wishlists. This edition, we’ve popped in a fun video player on the top of the sale page that will show you different trailers every time you visit! Take a look throughout the week and discover your next favorite games, plus a few you may not have typically sought out. Get ready to join us on Steam next week for the October edition of Steam Next Fest, October 14th – 21st.