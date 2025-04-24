Get the low down on the Onimusha remasters in this new trailer from Capcom

Capcom’s back catalog is vast and they have a wide cadre of IPs which fans are always clamoring to see brought back to the forefront. One such is Onimusha, a series which pits humanity against demons in ancient Japan. While a new entry of the series is on the horizon, Capcom is releasing remasters of the original games to get new players acquainted with the franchise. The Onimusha: Warlords remaster has been available since 2019 and soon the game’s sequel Onimusha: Samurai’s Destiny will be getting the remake treatment.

The newly released clip gives players a quick primer on both games and the characters you will be controlling. We also learn that Onimusha: Warlords remaster will be getting a brand new difficulty setting dubbed “Hell Mode” as well as additional language support. These features will be available right off the bat for Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny when it comes out on May 23rd. For those looking to leap into the Onimusha experience, both remasters will be available in a special bundle and pre-ordering will grant you access to a soundtrack sampler and if you play Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny with a Onimusha: Warlords save, you will unlock Samanosuke’s outfit for Jubei.

Onimusha 1+2 will be available for PC, Switch, Xbox One X|S and PlayStation 4 on May 23rd 2025. If you want to get a head start, Onimusha: Warlords is available now on those same platforms.

Onimusha 1+2 Trailer



Onimusha 1+2 Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube