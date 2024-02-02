2024’s first Steam Next Fest starts February 5th

Development might have been democratized, but discovery is still a problem in the games industry. Thankfully the biggest marketplace for PC games Valve is leading the charge to ensure you don’t need a ridiculous marketing budget to make sure your game gets seen!

The Steam Next Fest, the triannual event that allows developers big and small a chance to catch the eyes of potential customers for a full week. Live streams featuring developers discussing their craft, hundreds of demos are available for you to peruse, sorted by genre to make discovery a lot easier. In fact some titles that I’m looking forward to testing out include, Realm of Ink, Deathbound, Bullfighter NEON, CYGNI: All Guns Blazing and Hell, I might even sample some demos that I can’t cover on this very site itself, Ooh la la!

If you need a reminder as to when the festivities begin head over to this link here and enter your information to have a notification sent to you!

Otherwise try what you might like and wish list the titles you want to revisit when it launches and generally have fun! Steam Next Fest February 2024 Edition will be running from February 5th, 2024 at 1pm EST/10am PST to February 12th at 1pm EST/10am PST.

Steam Next Fest – February 2024 Edition Official Trailer:



