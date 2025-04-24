Sonic and friends will be present at the starting line for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch

May 24th is finally upon us as gamers across North America pull out all in order to secure a Switch 2 ahead of the system’s launch on June 5th. Well SEGA certainly will make sure those lucky enough to nab a system will have plenty of titles to play as they reveal their full launch lineup for the system.

We already know Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S and Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut will cover gamers of all ages, but catching up to these titles to be part of the launch group is none other than Sonic x Shadow Generations (already available to pre-order for $49.99 here)! Essentially a remaster of 2011’s Sonic Generations, Sonic x Shadow Generations (see our review here) gives us a glimpse of that tale from a different perspective…the one of the Ultimate Lifeform, Shadow! See what he was up to when Sonic and friends were battling the Time Eater in the mysterious White Space.

Each title will be available for pre-order both digitally and physically and their MSRP will vary between $39.99 to $49.99. However don’t expect this trio to be the only contribution to the Switch 2 library as SEGA has already committed upcoming titles like RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army and Two Point Museum.

So Switch 2 might be a Nintendo system, but you’ll certainly find plenty of SEGA enjoyment on it!

