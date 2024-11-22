Even Valve is running out of “steam” on how to market their next sale…

The latest trailer for the Steam Autumn Sale seems to show the Valve Marketing Team is at a crossroads. They have promoted so many sales events, they’re not sure how to set the tone for their latest event that is set to go from November 27th to December 4th. I mean it’s not a themed sales event like Cooking Fest, Fighting Games Fest or Visual Novel Fest…so I can get their existential dread. But they’ve certainly highlighted a wide breadth of titles that would be a great addition to any PC gamer’s library such as Gundam Breaker 4, Balatro, Animal Well, Mortal Kombat 1 and even Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (which is something you’ll certainly need if you are to participate in the 25 sales events Valve seems to be hosting annually).

Needless to say if you’re not monitoring the turkey or Black Friday Doorbuster deals, then maybe keep your eyes on this page on November 27th for some discounts on some PC games.

Steam Autumn Sale 2024: Official Trailer

