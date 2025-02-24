The first Steam Next Fest of 2025 is now live!

It’s here! Valve and their PC gaming partners have officially gone live with the first Steam Next Fest event of 2025.

There’s apparently 2142 piece of content in this Next Fest, somehow, so we’re not gonna list them all, but Valve has put together a nice hub with filters and a rotating video player which highlights many of the highlights.

Check that out over here https://store.steampowered.com/sale/nextfest, and start queueing up those demos and checking them out now through March 3rd!

Top demos, so far, include Mecha BREAK, Gothic 1 Remake, RoadCraft, Dune: Awakening, Monster Train 2, HASTE: Broken Worlds, Solasta II and more. See that ever-changing list right here: https://store.steampowered.com/sale/nextfest?tab=23&flavor=dailyactiveuserdemo

We’ll be covering individual announcements and titles too, so stay tuned.

Steam Next Fest – February 2025 Edition: Official Trailer



