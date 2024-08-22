Start your gaming adventure with Starforge’s Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Limited Edition PC

I really envy you young weebs and weeaboos in the West. You’re living in a golden age of anime fandom. Finding like minded fans is as easy as finding a subreddit. Where manga and anime are released nearly globally translated in a language you can understand. Official merchandise of your favorite characters aren’t out of reach and can be delivered to your home. Back in my day the only way I could get anime characters on my stuff was by buying stickers and applying them manually…now you can buy products already emblazoned with your favorite characters.

Where was I going on my old man’s rant? Well just like Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’s protagonist Frieren, I too have to deal with the regret and envy of time lost. However, thanks to Starforge Systems, if you’re a fan of this anime which has been rising in popularity this year, you can own a premium prebuilt PC adorned with characters from this series. The Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End PC Bundle will come with a white PC case depicting the series’ 3 leads resting beneath a tree during calmer times. The video card, ram, and internal components are white to match the case’s color. The bundle also comes with a Frieren desk mat (one of seven designs) , wall art (one of six designs) and platelight (one of five designs) to further expand your home’s “Frieren Zone”.

For those whose budgets are a bit more limited or just aren’t in a market for a completely new PC, the Starforge x Frieren collection offers other products such as a bundle of the Lian Li 011 EVO RGB Case w/ Wall Art and Deskmat, a la carte offerings as the Desk Mats, Wall Art and if you like variety or have a compatible case, the plate lights.

You can browse the collaboration’s bundle and the accessories on Starforge Systems’ website linked here. To catch the animated adventures of Frieren and friends, you can stream Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End exclusively on Crunchyroll.