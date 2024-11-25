Save Up to $400 on Starforge Systems PCs this Black Friday/Cyber Monday

Building a PC is such a chore…so much so that it took me 13 years before I finally upgraded from my HP Touchsmart 600. However if you’ve got some PC games you want to play, why not take a look at the discounts Starforge Systems are offering on their premium pre-built PCs this holiday season. They have builds that cover all types of users, be it a basic user to someone who’s looking to do something a bit more strenuous such as gaming, streaming or even production work.
For someone who feels their PC needs to fit a certain “vibe”, Starforge also offers limited edition PCs that are designed after your favorite properties such as RuneScape, Frieren and Gloomy Bear. These are definitely PCs that will definitely tie the room together and you certainly won’t want to shove it underneath a computer desk.
Below is the list of the PCs that are part of the sale as well as the discount you will get, so don’t drag your feet for too long as these savings go away after December 3rd. Visit https://starforgesystems.com/ to get started on reaping these savings!
Promotions Available Now Through December 3, 2024.
Core Series PCs
- Horizon II – $949 ($999) $50 off
- Horizon II Pro – $1,199 ($1,299) $100 off
- Horizon II Elite – $1,399 ($1,499) $100 off
Enthusiast Series PCs
- Navigator (7800XT) – $1,699 ($1,799) $100 off
- Navigator Pro – $1,899 ($1,999) $100 off
- Navigator Elite – $2,299 ($2,499) $200 off
Creator Series PCs
- Voyager Intel – $2,684 ($2,799) $115 off
- Voyager AMD X3D – $2,684 ($2,799) $115 off
- Voyager Pro Intel – $2,999 ($3,399) $400 off
- Voyager Pro AMD X3D – $3,234 ($3,399) $165 off
- Voyager Elite Intel – $4,534 ($4,799) $265 off
- Voyager Elite AMD X3D – $4,634 ($4,799) $165 off
Limited Edition PCs
- Dragonlight PC – $2,084 ($2,199) $115 off
- Old School RuneScape PC – $2,034 ($2,149) $115 off
- Summit – $5,299 ($5,284) $215 off
- Sentinels – $2,384 ($2,499) $115 off
- Sentinel Master PC – $2,484 ($2,599) $115 off
- Silvervale – $3,034 ($3,199) $165 off
- GLOOMY BEAR PC – $2,249 ($2,349) $100 off
- Smite – $2,334 ($2,449) $115 off
- Frieren – $2,084 ($2,199) $115 off
- Explorer – $1,399 ($1,499) $100 off
- Explorer Pro – $2,584 ($2,699) $115 off
- Explorer Elite – $4,634 ($4,799) $165 off