Save Up to $400 on Starforge Systems PCs this Black Friday/Cyber Monday

Building a PC is such a chore…so much so that it took me 13 years before I finally upgraded from my HP Touchsmart 600. However if you’ve got some PC games you want to play, why not take a look at the discounts Starforge Systems are offering on their premium pre-built PCs this holiday season. They have builds that cover all types of users, be it a basic user to someone who’s looking to do something a bit more strenuous such as gaming, streaming or even production work.

For someone who feels their PC needs to fit a certain “vibe”, Starforge also offers limited edition PCs that are designed after your favorite properties such as RuneScape, Frieren and Gloomy Bear. These are definitely PCs that will definitely tie the room together and you certainly won’t want to shove it underneath a computer desk.

Below is the list of the PCs that are part of the sale as well as the discount you will get, so don’t drag your feet for too long as these savings go away after December 3rd. Visit https://starforgesystems.com/ to get started on reaping these savings!

Promotions Available Now Through December 3, 2024.

Core Series PCs

Horizon II – $949 ($999) $50 off

Horizon II Pro – $1,199 ($1,299) $100 off

Horizon II Elite – $1,399 ($1,499) $100 off

Enthusiast Series PCs

Navigator (7800XT) – $1,699 ($1,799) $100 off

Navigator Pro – $1,899 ($1,999) $100 off

Navigator Elite – $2,299 ($2,499) $200 off

Creator Series PCs

Voyager Intel – $2,684 ($2,799) $115 off

Voyager AMD X3D – $2,684 ($2,799) $115 off

Voyager Pro Intel – $2,999 ($3,399) $400 off

Voyager Pro AMD X3D – $3,234 ($3,399) $165 off

Voyager Elite Intel – $4,534 ($4,799) $265 off

Voyager Elite AMD X3D – $4,634 ($4,799) $165 off

Limited Edition PCs

Dragonlight PC – $2,084 ($2,199) $115 off

Old School RuneScape PC – $2,034 ($2,149) $115 off

Summit – $5,299 ($5,284) $215 off

Sentinels – $2,384 ($2,499) $115 off

Sentinel Master PC – $2,484 ($2,599) $115 off

Silvervale – $3,034 ($3,199) $165 off

GLOOMY BEAR PC – $2,249 ($2,349) $100 off

Smite – $2,334 ($2,449) $115 off

Frieren – $2,084 ($2,199) $115 off

Explorer – $1,399 ($1,499) $100 off

Explorer Pro – $2,584 ($2,699) $115 off

Explorer Elite – $4,634 ($4,799) $165 off