Pilfer anything that isn’t bolted down in Bandit Knight’s October Playtest

We all have had those intrusive thoughts where we wanted to pocket something that doesn’t belong to us and no one will notice. Well in Spiral Up Games and Game Float’s Bandit Knight you can give in to those thoughts, but at least you’ll be doing it for a good cause…I hope.

Enter into places where the rich and the greedy mingle, take anything that isn’t bolted down into your seemingly endless sack and try to do it without being seen. Your plunder can be used to enhance your skills thus making your journey to become the king of thieves a smoother one.

Bandit Knight is having a limited time playtest on Steam and any would-be knaves can apply on the game’s store page linked here. Approval was seemingly instant and the demo consists of pilfering a relic from an auction of stolen goods. Get those fingers limber and start snatching!

BANDIT KNIGHT | Limited Time Playtest Trailer!



BANDIT KNIGHT screens:





