Iam8bit adds two more Persona vinyls to their offerings

Metaphor: ReFantazio might be ATLUS’ next big endeavor, but the company sure won’t forget which brand brought them to prominence in the West, Shin Megami Tensei: Persona! So they teamed up with iam8bit to release 2 new vinyl Soundtracks for Persona 4 Arena/Persona 4 Arena Ultimax and Persona Q: Shadow of Labyrinth.

Persona 4 Arena/Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is an Arc System Works developed fighting game that brought the casts of Persona 3 and 4 together in a brand new story. You might think this is some weird sidestory, but surprisingly this non-rpg’s plot is canonical to both games. This 3 disc LP set comes in Blue and Red splatter discs and comes with the most popular music from the duo of titles.

Persona Q: Shadow of Labyrinth saw release on the Nintendo 3DS and was a collaboration between the Persona team and the team behind the Etrian Odyssey titles and sees another team up between the cast of Persona 3 and Persona 4. This vinyl set features 4 discs in yellow/blue and purple/cream and features the game’s tracked remastered for the best listening experience…cause audiophiles tell me the 3DS’ speakers wasn’t the best way to experience the game’s soundtrack, I for one am flabbergasted!

Both sets will be available for pre-order starting October 3rd and will be expected to arrive in the hands of fans in Q2 2025. You can find these two sets as well as iam8bit’s other Persona vinyl offerings via this link here.