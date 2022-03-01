Persona 4 Arena Ultimax to get rollback netcode post launch

In a video published on Sunday, Kazuhisa Wada, Producer of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, thanked fans for the generous reception to the news that the title is getting ported to PC/PS4 and he also brought some exciting news that will delight the more hardcore fighting fans. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will be getting rollback netcode in summer of 2022. The often requested feature, rollback netcode is the preferred setup for online play.
If you’re looking for a better explainer of rollback vs input delay, here is a video from Code Mystics. This announcement is yet another victory for fans demanding this specific type of netcode as companies are explicitly advertising that they are using this in their promotional materials (see Capcom Fighting Collection).
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is set for a March 17th release on PS4 and Steam. PC owners of Persona 4 Golden will get a temporary 30% discount or get both titles for 30% off during the launch period.
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax – Wada-san’s Special Announcement:
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax – New Challengers Trailer:
Bear-aking news! Just announced, rollback netcode will be implemented for the PC and PlayStation 4 versions of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax later this year.
What is Rollback Netcode?
Rollback netcode is a feature that helps to make online matches as smooth as possible, regardless of the other player’s connection.
Face off against old friends and foes in the P-1 CLIMAX and experience the action-packed continuation of the Persona 4 Golden story. Person 4 Arena Ultimax is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Steam on March 17! Steam pre-orders are available now.
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax screens: