A new Persona 4 Arena Ultimax fight trailer has appeared

Atlus has been really good in regards to making their back catalog available on current platforms. Although the rhyme or reason is very unpredictable, their latest offering is the fighting game that was developed by one of the premier fighting game studios, Arc System Works. Person 4 Arena Ultimax is the direct sequel to Persona 4 Arena (although the story from the latter is playable via paid DLC… which is part of the package in the new release) and continues the standalone storyline which includes characters from Persona 3 and 4.
This new release will allow the game to be played on some of the current gen consoles (Xbox gets the snub for some reason), PCs and will include all the previously paid DLC into a singular package. PC purchases can enjoy a temporary 30% off their purchase if they already own Persona 4 Golden or if they purchase the Midnight Channel Collection.
The title will be available on March 17th, 2022, pre-orders can be done on the various digital platforms. Now let us pray that the Dancing All Night games will get the current gen re-release!
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax – Fight Trailer | Steam, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch:
Round one… FIGHT! 💥
The ultimate clash of Persona users takes to the ring in Persona 4 Arena Ultimax! Learn more about Persona 4 Arena Ultimax: atlus.com/p4au
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax screens: