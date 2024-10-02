Go wild as tickets for the upcoming Pokémon Go Wild Area Global are available for purchase

We reported a while back that Pokémon Go will be hosting an in-person event that will be taking place in Fukuoka Japan. While Niantic doesn’t expect every player will make it to Fukuoka (The tickets for the Fukuoka event are capped), the global version of the Wild Area event won’t have a player cap.

In fact starting right now, you can pre-purchase your ticket for the event which will be happening November 23rd and 24th which will see players temporarily getting access to a brand new kind of Pokéball, the Safari ball. You’ll want to use them to catch Electric and Poison pokémon that will appear more frequently during the event and you will even find a new variant dubbed “Mighty pokémon” which will boast higher stats, larger size and are tougher to catch. The event will also see the debut of Electric/Poison pokémon Toxtricity in it’s Amped, Low-Key and Dynamax forms!

You could wait ’til the day of the event to pick up your tickets, but you will miss out on a bonus offer. If you buy your ticket in advance and play the game between October 15th to the 22nd, you will be granted access to a research task which when completed will grant you a Toxel mask for your in-game avatar.

The $11.99 purchase will grant you a ticket to the event, 1x Max particles and 1x Egg Incubator and can be purchased in the in-game shop or via the Pokémon Go website linked here.

Pokémon Go is available on iOS and Android mobile devices.