Persona 4 Arena Ultimax returns to modern consoles today

In a team up that would make the Scooby gang jealous, the Investigation Team of Persona 4 meets the SEES team of Persona 3 to infiltrate a fighting tournament that popped up mysteriously on the Midnight Channel. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax expands on Persona 4 story while mixing the gameplay up by being a fighting game rather than a turn based RPG. Released nearly 10 years ago, the title is now available on more modern consoles and PC. PC players will be able to purchase the title at a discount if they have previously purchased Persona 4 Golden or can receive a limited discount when buying both titles at the same time.
Besides being charitable on Steam, Atlus will also be running a charity tournament dubbed Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Charity Sho-down where 8 contestants will be fighting for a chance to win part of a $20,000 pot for a charity of their choice. The event will be streaming live on Atlus West’s Twitch Channel on March 18th at 5pm EST/2pm PST.
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam digitally today for $29.99.
Complete your Midnight Channel Collection on Steam Today
Steam features a Midnight Channel Collection, which includes both Persona 4 Arena Ultimax and Persona 4 Golden. This bundle will be available with a limited time discount, and fans who already own Persona 4 Golden on Steam will unlock the same discount off Persona 4 Arena Ultimax when completing their Midnight Channel Collection!
A Midnight Channel Collection – Deluxe Edition is also available which includes Persona 4 Arena Ultimax and Persona 4 Golden – Digital Deluxe Edition with the same limited time discounts.