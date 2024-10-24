Nintendo eShop Update: SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, Smurfs – Dreams, Yakuza Kiwami

eShop updates are usually full of new games, and this week’s update is no different. Unusually, though, this week’s update features a higher-than-usual number of games that are worth a second look, at the very least.

The headliner, obviously, is SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, an update of SONIC GENERATIONS that also features the original game, is getting well-deserved rave reviews. Beyond that, though, there’s very solid 3D platforming in The Smurfs – Dreams, the latest Jackbox offering that Stan gave his impressions of yesterday, the latest Ys game (Ys X: Nordics), a remake of JRPG classic Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven, and lots and lots more. Check out the full list below!