Nintendo eShop Update: SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, Smurfs – Dreams, Yakuza Kiwami

eShop updates are usually full of new games, and this week’s update is no different. Unusually, though, this week’s update features a higher-than-usual number of games that are worth a second look, at the very least.
The headliner, obviously, is SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, an update of SONIC GENERATIONS that also features the original game, is getting well-deserved rave reviews. Beyond that, though, there’s very solid 3D platforming in The Smurfs – Dreams, the latest Jackbox offering that Stan gave his impressions of yesterday, the latest Ys game (Ys X: Nordics), a remake of JRPG classic Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven, and lots and lots more. Check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
- Banjo-Tooie – Banjo and Kazooie are back for another adventure in the Nintendo 64 game Banjo-Tooie, which launches today as part of the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library. The evil witch Gruntilda is revived by her sisters and it’s up to the bear-bird duo to stop her! Packed with action to rival its predecessor, magical minigames, perplexing puzzles and freaky foes await them as they attempt to foil another of Gruntilda’s wicked plans. Banjo-Tooie will be available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members* later today.
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS – Shadow the Hedgehog is back with Classic and Modern Sonic in SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, an all-new collection featuring two unique experiences! Play as Shadow in a new story campaign with never-before-seen abilities that demonstrate why he’s known as the Ultimate Life Form. Speed through iconic stages from Shadow’s history, discover hidden secrets in an expansive hub world and unlock new powers to take on Black Doom and save the world. Also experience SONIC GENERATIONS, a time-traveling adventure featuring a greatest-hits collection of 3D and 2D Sonic stages, now with upgraded visuals and new bonus content. SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS launches on Oct. 25.
- Yakuza Kiwami – The critically acclaimed action-adventure epic that started the Yakuza series is on the Nintendo Switch system for the first time! Immerse yourself in a realistic, modern day Japanese entertainment district called Kamurocho as an epic drama unfolds and you’re forced to fight through the streets with varying fighting styles, makeshift weapons and over-the-top finishing moves. Yakuza Kiwami is available now!
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – The groundbreaking non-linear RPG makes its triumphant return as a full remake, featuring English voiceovers, original and rearranged compositions by series composer Kenji Ito and much more. Furious that mankind has forgotten their many sacrifices, the legendary Seven Heroes have returned as villains bent on revenge. Select your main character from several protagonists, defend your empire in strategic battles and experience a story that responds to your choices. Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven is available now.
Game Trials:
- Triple the Fun – In this new Game Trial, you’ll be able to play three games instead of one! From now until Oct. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Nintendo Switch Online members* can download and try the full A Little to the Left, Cursed to Golf and Vampire Survivors games at no additional cost. If you decide to purchase any of the games during or after this offer, you’ll keep all save data, so you won’t have to worry about losing your progress. Nintendo Switch Online members can earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points** by participating. As an added bonus, you can digitally purchase A Little to the Left for 40% off until Oct. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Cursed to Golf for 75% off until Nov. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT and Vampire Survivors for 15% off until Nov. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Activities:
- Last Chance to Enter the My Nintendo Pikmin Kura Sushi Sweepstakes – Final call to enter the My Nintendo Pikmin Kura Sushi Sweepstakes*** for a chance to win $600 in gift certificates to Kura Revolving Sushi Bar USA. My Nintendo members can redeem 10 My Nintendo Platinum Points to enter at my.nintendo.com with up to five entries total. The sweepstakes ends Oct. 31 at 11 p.m. PT! For more information, check out https://my.nintendo.com/news/27708b0f3bd0dd64.
- No Tricks, All Treats – From cozy delights to howling frights, discover spooky fun with Nintendo Switch games, Halloween merch, in-game events happening in October and more from Nintendo! For more information, check out this page: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/games/october-seasonal/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Screaming Deals – When the moon rises, have a howling good time with games for Nintendo Switch! For a limited time, save up to 50% on select digital games when you shop on Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop on your device. Get in before sunrise! This long night of deals only lasts through Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/#screaming-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
