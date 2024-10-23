Digital Eclipse explains Tetris Time Warp, a new game created for Tetris Forever



Who doesn’t love a good game of Tetris? Well the video game from Alexey Pajitnov will be lauded as Digital Eclipse will be detailing its rich history in the latest title in the company’s Gold Master Series, Tetris Forever. As with other titles in this line, there will be a comprehensive video timeline detailing the series history, a sampling of games that has been released, but what might make Tetris Forever stand out compared to its predecessors would be that it will feature a new version of the game it will be documenting.

In a new video released today, Digital Eclipse Studio Head Mike Mika sat down with programmer Jason Cirillo to explain how Tetris Time Warp works. The mode can be played solo or against 3 other players. For every 10 lines you make, a special tetromino will spawn, one that will alternate between 4 patterns. Once it is placed on the play field and a line is made with that special tetromino, you will then be transported to the time frame which the set piece’s design is. The time frames you can travel to include 1984, 1989 and 1993. Each age will feature unique challenges which will need to be completed before you return to modern times and in a multiplayer mode getting timewarped to the right era can be the difference between victory or defeat.

Having tried the mode in a preview event last week, I definitely have diabolical strategies in mind for anyone who attempts to take me on in Tetris Time Warp and I am looking forward to taking on all comers.

The wait won’t be much longer as Tetris Forever and the Tetris Time Warp game mode will be released on November 12th on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Tetris Forever | Tetris Time Warp: New exclusive 4-player game mode



