Tetris Forever adds another game to its library and tweaks to Tetris Time Warp in their latest update

Tetris Forever is perhaps the most comprehensive piece of media when it comes to documenting the history of Alexey Pajitnov’s ground breaking video game. Featuring a timeline of the game’s nearly 40 years of history it also gave us a treatise on Henk Rogers, the man who can be credited as the second most important steward of the game behind Pajitnov himself.

This title which is part of Digital Eclipse’s Gold Master Series has been receiving updates since launch, usually in the form of adding additional versions of Tetris however today we’ve learned the latest update will not only include two additional ports of the game but numerous changes to Tetris Time Warp, an mode exclusive to this compilation.

The two new ports being added are the MS-DOS version of Academysoft’s Tetris 3.12 which is the last version to be published by the Academy of Science where Pajitnov used to work prior to his rise as a game developer and Spectrum Holobyte’s Super Tetris which features bombs, power ups and a multiplayer mode where two players can drop pieces on the same field.

Tetris Time Warp also gets quite an overhaul in this update as players can now earn a shield which will prevent them from being time warped. Other feature updates include the ability to play up to level 30 as opposed to the previous cap of level 15 in the single player version of the game, a special forty line challenge mode where you’re tasked to clear forty lines as quickly as possible to celebrate the game’s 40th anniversary. Also the 1989 mode which is inspired by a certain portable version of the game gets more accurate as you can remove the modern gameplay mechanics as well as play on a matrix which is 18 blocks wide.

As someone who has had a chance to experience Tetris Forever, it’s truly something you have to experience for yourself if you consider yourself a Tetris aficionado. With over 21 unique games to play it’s probably the most comprehensive compilation of Tetris games on the market. Also if you want to make sure you own a version of Tetris Forever that can’t be delisted, Digital Eclipse also recently announced that it has teamed with Limited Run Games for physical versions of its Gold Master Series titles.

Tetris Forever is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.