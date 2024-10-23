Uncover the origins of Kapras Energy in AWAKEN – Astral Blade

Backed by the China Hero Project and publisher ESDigital Games, developer Dark Pigeon Games is releasing their Metroidvania title AWAKEN – Astral Blade on PlayStation and the PC. Taking control of a Tania, a bionic girl who is tasked to investigate the Horace Islands where the mysterious Kapras Energy is mutating the local fauna and flora into monstrous beasts. While you search for a research party you will stumble upon the ruins of an ancient civilization. Your decisions in your quest will determine the outcome of your tale…will you uncover the best outcome?

The game is available now on PC (Steam and EGS) and PlayStation 5, and to celebrate the launch, all PC purchasers and PlayStation Plus members can save 10% off the game’s $19.99 price point. For those who wish for the full AWAKEN – Astral Blade experience on PC players can upgrade to the Deluxe Edition which will grant you the Golden Scale Set of equipment, the game’s soundtrack and a digital artbook. PlayStation 5 players won’t have the luxury, but the publisher will make up for this oversight by including a free Limitless skin.

AWAKEN – Astral Blade is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

AWAKEN – Astral Blade | Launch Trailer



