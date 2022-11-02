The Legend of Tianding arrives on Xbox Games Pass with a plethora of enhancements

The Legend of Tianding spread to yet another platform yesterday when the metroidvania title based on a Taiwanese folk hero hit Xbox Games Pass yesterday on Halloween. The game didn’t debut without enhancements as this version and the PC version of the game got a slew of changes that will put a smile on those who game on higher end setups. 120 FPS, 21:9 Ultrawide Screen support, and 4K Resolution awaits players who will embark on this manghwa style’d adventure. Non-visuals related upgrades include a Boss Rush mode and online leaderboards where players can compete to see who can complete the game’s stages in the fastest times. PlayStation and Switch versions of the game will get some of these upgrades sometime down the line (I really don’t think the Switch version will get the visuals related upgrades…but hey stranger things can happen right?).
I thoroughly enjoyed the title when I reviewed it around a year ago and I’m extremely glad to see the title has found its way to other platforms. As a member of the Game Pass service, I’m more than likely to give the title another playthrough on its first anniversary. Hopefully my skills haven’t rusted in a year away from the title. The Legend of Tianding is currently available on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
The Legend of Tianding Out Now – Xbox:
The Legend of Tianding is a sidescrolling action game about Liao Tianding, the legendary Taiwanese Folk Hero. Explore the dazzling streets of Colonial Japanese Taiwan in the early 20th century.