Skate is shredding towards a Fall 2024 console playtest and a 2025 Early Access release

In fairly unceremonious fashion, EA announced that that their Skate team, Full Circle, are now on track for releasing the game in 2025 in Early Access form. First announced back in 2022, the long-awaited new installment in the popular skateboarding series has been somewhat of an enigma with scattered news updates along with an opportunity to take part in the Skate Insider PC playtest program (which is still live for those interested in lending the devs a hand). Console players will soon get a chance to join in on the opportunity this Fall, with the Early Access version finally slated to go live in 2025.

Read on for the update posted on socials, and stay tuned to the official site for more updates.

Over the last two years, the team has welcomed tens of thousands of individual playtesters into the city of San Vansterdam via the PC version, with console playtesting set to come in the Fall 2024. Players can still sign up to become a skate. Insider today for a chance to playtest and help shape the future of skate.