Synth Riders joins the Meta Quest+ catalog, gets a Muse free trial experience and a rebranding

One of our go-to VR experiences on any platform is Kluge Interactive’s music rhythm/action game Synth Riders.

The studio has a fairly steady stream of new content which gets released for the game, but now they are trying something a little different, a rebranding! Well actually the bigger news is that the base game is being added to the Meta Quest+ library, and that there will be a free trial of their Muse’s “Algorithm Experience track which will available on all platforms.

In case you missed out on what the wild Synth Riders experience tracks are all about, check out a flat video showing it off for the MUSE Algorithm Experience from a couple of years ago. Otherwise, strap on your headset and check it out for yourself.

Synth Riders – MUSE Algorithm Experience [Oculus Quest 2 Mixed Reality]



Synth Riders - MUSE Algorithm Experience [Oculus Quest 2 Mixed Reality]

Watch this video on YouTube

Synth Riders, the popular VR rhythm game, celebrates the beginning of its next stage with a new branding, a free trial of a Synth Riders Experience, and the ability to play the Synth Riders in the Meta Quest+ Catalog. Starting September 1st, Meta Quest+ subscribers will have instant access to the core Synth Riders game, featuring over 70 licensed tracks. Following its addition to PlayStation Plus in June, the expansion of VR subscription services allows more players to move to the beat in Synth Riders and join the online dance party, thanks to cross-platform multiplayer. Existing Synth Riders fans may notice a new, revamped logo, marking a new milestone for the game and replacing the original branding introduced with the Early Access release over six years ago. In January 2021, Kluge released Muse’s “Algorithm,” the studio’s first-ever Synth Riders Experience, featuring meticulously crafted animations inspired by—and perfectly synchronized with—the music. Described by critics as “gravity-defying” and “an A-class VR experience,” Kluge’s Experiences must be seen firsthand to truly grasp what they are about. As part of this latest update, all game owners have a one-time unlock to try this unique musical journey for free, with six total Experiences to collect. “These are the early days of immersive music. The convergence between movement, visuals, gaming, and social is imminent— and we are just getting started! Like the early days of music videos, we are still experimenting in this medium, but we see the potential to make Experiences feel like a new entertainment platform.”

Arturo Perez, CEO of Kluge Interactive The Muse – “Algorithm” Experience free trial update is now available to all Synth Riders players on Meta Quest 2 & 3, PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR. The developer promises more Experiences to come, and fans are “encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the game’s social channels.