Dance ‘n Dream with Barbie in the latest Synth Riders VR Experience

Kluge Interactive, the developers of Synth Riders, one of our go-to VR rhythm games for various headsets, has announced the launch of a unique new Synth Riders Experience: Barbie Dance ‘n Dream!

The studio has teamed up with Mattel to design a unique and very pink hued Barbie-themed dance experience for the game which is now available for all supported headsets including the PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest, SteamVR and even the Apple Vision Pro. The new stage is choreographed to “Barbie Dreams (ft. Kaliii)” by FIFTY FIFTY, the familiar and popular K-Pop song from the recent Barbie movie.

The Synth Riders Experience – Barbie Dance ‘n Dream DLC stage will set Synth Riders players back $2.99, though AVP owners can get it as part of their Apple Arcade subscription. Beyond the typical feature set, the new Barbie experience also supports mixed reality modes specifically for Meta Quest 3 and Apple Vision Pro owners.

Check out some flat screens and the launch trailer below.

Synth Riders Experience – Barbie Dance ‘n Dream [Release Trailer] Meta Quest, PSVR2, SteamVR, AVP:



Synth Riders Experience – Barbie Dance 'n Dream screens:

Live out your Barbie dreams in VR! Mattel, Inc., a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, in collaboration with Kluge Interactive, today released Synth Riders Experience – Barbie Dance ‘n Dream, a Barbie-themed dance experience for the popular virtual reality rhythm game Synth Riders. The game immerses players in the dream world of Barbie like never before.

Barbie Dance ‘n Dream is now available on Meta Quest, Steam VR, PlayStation VR2 for $2.99 USD and to all Apple Arcade subscribers for Apple Vision Pro. Fans of all ages will have the opportunity to dance to the K-pop hit “Barbie Dreams (ft. Kaliii)” by FIFTY FIFTY from the highest-grossing feature film of 2023, Barbie. Entering a whole new reality in the dreamscape of Barbie, players can groove at the roller disco, soak up rays at the beach, and dance in this one-of-a-kind, immersive VR and Mixed Reality experience. “We are thrilled to partner with Kluge Interactive to offer fans another way to experience the universe of Barbie,” said Erika Winterholler, Head of Business Development, Digital Gaming at Mattel. “Whether you’re a Barbie fan or just love to dance, players will enjoy Synth Riders Experience – Barbie Dance ‘n Dream for its high-energy music, immersive visuals, and exciting gameplay.” “Fans have been asking for more Experiences and they are coming — just like this latest musical journey with Barbie,” said Arturo Perez, CEO of Kluge Interactive. “Barbie is the first non-music IP in Synth Riders, giving us a unique opportunity to explore a legendary brand, tell a story, and bring that magic to our players.” Barbie Dance ‘n Dream features include: An innovative Mixed Reality mode, merging elements from the world of Barbie with the player’s real-life environment.

A Barbie box opens to become a portal in your living room to create a unique virtual moment.

This Mixed Reality feature is playable on Meta Quest 3 / 3S and Apple Vision Pro headsets. Since its initial launch in 2018, Synth Riders, the top-rated immersive rhythm game, has found success on all major VR and XR platforms, from Meta Quest and PlayStation VR to Apple Vision Pro. An Apple Design Award finalist, the game includes over 70 licensed songs and additional tracks featuring artists such as Bruno Mars, Lindsay Stirling, Gorillaz, Muse, a-ha and more. Kluge Interactive is doubling down on Synth Riders, transforming the game into a major live service in VR and XR by continuously adding new content and features, creating a premium experience unlike anything else.