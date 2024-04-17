Whip It back a few decades with the Synth Riders 80s Mixtape drop this week

Synth Riders is definitely the music rhythm VR experience that keeps on giving, so today, Kluge Interactive revealed the latest content expansion for the game in the form of ’80s Mixtape – Side A DLC.

Featuring 5 new ’80s tracks including Take On Me by a-ha, Whip It by DEVO, We Built This City by Starship, Sussudio by Phil Collins and New Sensation by INXS, the first ’80s Mixtape content (we’re assuming there will be a Side B one day?) will set players back $1.99 per track or $7.99 for the whole bundle. The drop becomes available for most platforms (Meta Quest, Steam VR) beginning tomorrow, April 18th although PS VR2 owners will have to wait until Tuesday, April 23rd.

Have a look at the new trailer and stay tuned for more!

Synth Riders 80s Mixtape – Side A [Release Trailer]:



Synth Riders 80s Mixtape - Side A [Release Trailer] Meta Quest 3, Quest 2 & SteamVR

Watch this video on YouTube

Slip on your leg warmers as you cruise into the newest music pack, ‘80s Mixtape – Side A’, for Synth Riders, the freestyle immersive rhythm game from Kluge Interactive. The pack includes five totally radical tracks from ‘80s legends that will get you up and dancing to a familiar beat. In addition, to celebrate the pack, a new ‘80s vaporwave visual environment will drop on Meta Quest, Steam VR, and PlayStation VR 2 for free to all players. 80’s Mixtape – Side A Tracks: Take On Me – a-ha

Whip It – DEVO

We Built This City – Starship

Sussudio – Phil Collins

New Sensation – INXS “Kluge builds immersive rhythm game experiences players love. With our newest music pack, ‘80s Mixtape – Side A, we’re bringing fan-favorite songs from the ‘80s to our popular Synth Riders platform,” says Arturo Perez, CEO, Kluge Interactive. “The ‘80s are known for a retro-futuristic aesthetic that perfectly matches the style of our game. Starting today, players can ride the rails and dance to songs from 1980s mega artists, including a-ha, INXS and Phil Collins.” This music pack is the first premium content update to Synth Riders since it launched for Apple Vision Pro. All the ‘80s songs will become immediately available to Apple Arcade subscribers. The ‘80s Mixtape – Side A’ music pack will be available for purchase on Meta Quest platforms and Steam VR on April 18 and on PlayStation VR 2 on April 23, with individual songs for $1.99 or as part of a bundle for $7.99. All songs are included for Apple Arcade subscribers on Apple Vision Pro. Listen to the collection on the Spotify playlist.

B0C8VKH1ZH