Details for Honkai: Star Rail’s latest update revealed

We’re nearing the end of a patch cycle for Honkai: Star Rail, and you know what that means: a new update arrives soon! Friday, August 30th, 2024, HoYoverse revealed the details of the next major patch for Star Rail in yet another excellent Special Program. Releasing on September 10th, patch v2.5 “Flying Aureus Shot to Lupine Rue” brings a new story arc, a new set of characters to pull for, and much more.

A prison break took place on the Xianzhou Luofu and the Cloud Knights must swiftly begin rescue efforts, protecting the locals. The Shackling Prison has been breached, and now all sorts of criminals and monsters are wreaking havoc. General Feixiao will personally step up, leading her troops to capture the Borisin criminals and secure the surface of the Luofu. Jing Yuan will investigate while General Huaiyan will oversee the Six Commissions. Additionally, the Wardance begins, attracting some familiar faces like Luka, who has previously never been to the Xianzhou Luofu.

With the excitement of the Wardance unfolding, new allies are appearing to join the Trailblazer on their journey. Two new 5-Star characters and a brand new 4-Star character are becoming available for your collection this update! Feixiao, the Wind Hunt General of the Xianzhou, Lingsha, notable for her incredible ability to diagnose illness and injury, makes her debut as a playable character and will join you as a Fire Abundance character. Of course, a new update means new 4-Stars. Moze, the Shadow Guard of the Yaoqing (and assassin), makes his way onto the banners of this upcoming patch.

In addition to the new characters, Trailblazers have plenty of familiar faces to look forward to this update. Running alongside Feixiao on the first half of banners, you’ll see an unusually large second banner. This new type of banner will bring back Robin, Black Swan, and Kafka, as well as their light cones. Fear not, because switching banners for who you want to pull for, even in the new rerun banner, will not reset your pity or your guarantee. Additionally, Topaz will be returning in the second half of the update, making an appearance alongside Lingsha’s banner.

As is typical of HoYoverse, players will have plenty of new events to sink their teeth into to earn more precious Stellar Jades for this very meaty patch of characters to pull for. Participating in the Luminary Wardance event this update will grant Trailblazers the ability to earn a charming pet known as “Tuskpir”, who will be a companion by your side. Of course, that doesn’t mean the Luminary Wardance festival is the only event for you to partake in. Get your Stellar Jades and your materials ready for Feixiao, Lingsha, Moze, and more familiar faces when Honkai: Star Rail’s 2.5 update releases September 10th, 2024.

Version 2.5 Trailer — “Flying Aureus Shot to Lupine Rue” | Honkai: Star Rail



Honkai: Star Rail Version 2.5 “Flying Aureus Shot to Lupine Rue” Special Program



