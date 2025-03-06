Groove to Charli xcx, SIA, Artemas and more in the new Synth Riders – Current Waves Music Pack

Synth Riders is one of our VR mainstays for a very good reason… it’s an all around excellent VR experience with a great selection of tracks to dance and flow to.

To keep the title fresh, Kluge Interactive has delivered the Current Waves Music Pack, which is stocked with 5 modern, somewhat recently-released popular tracks from a variety of artists including David Guetta & One Republic, SIA, Artemas, Charli xcx and Jack Harlow.

Those interested can get the pack for $7.99 or each song individually for $1.99 each for any platform/headset that the Synth Riders is available for, including the PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest and SteamVR . Check out the Current Waves Music Pack in action in the obviously flat gameplay video below.

Synth Riders Current Waves Music Pack [Release Gameplay Video] | Meta Quest + PSVR2 + SteamVR:



Synth Riders Current Waves Music Pack [Release Gameplay Video] | Meta Quest + PSVR2 + SteamVR

Watch this video on YouTube

Synth Riders is now riding a wave of current hits on all major XR platforms. Big talent and big songs are now available in Synth Riders – Current Waves music pack, featuring popular tracks from David Guetta, SIA, Artemas, Charli xcx, and Jack Harlow! Kluge Interactive is proud to deliver this essential collection of new tracks, pulled from current popular playlists. The spatial rhythm game lets players ride the rails on five distinctive songs and feel the flow to modern hits. SYNTH RIDERS – CURRENT WAVES MUSIC PACK TRACKLIST: David Guetta & One Republic – I Don’t Wanna Wait

SIA – Gimme Love

Artemas – i like the way you kiss me

Charli xcx – Apple

Jack Harlow – Lovin On Me “Our Current Waves collection is part of a larger goal we have—to treat Synth Riders as a live platform for dance and musical discovery. It’s a great place to hear new tracks, hang out with your friends and, of course, play. While this pack was first made possible on Apple Vision Pro, now everyone can get in on the action with this set of modern hits.”

Arturo Perez, CEO of Kluge Interactive 2025 is off to a strong start for Synth Riders, kicking off with the 80s Mixtape – Side B (featuring Queen, Toto, and Wham!), followed by the Kendrick Lamar HUMBLE. Experience ahead of Super Bowl LIX. Now, with the wide release of Current Waves, Kluge Interactive shows no signs of slowing down. The team promises an exciting lineup of new content planned for 2025, along with major announcements for their upcoming VR arcade fighting game, FINAL FURY. Synth Riders – Current Waves music pack is now available on Meta Quest, PlayStation VR2, and SteamVR for $7.99 as a bundle or $1.99 per song. Apple Vision Pro players can access these tracks through their Apple Arcade subscription. To keep on top of the latest happenings in the game, follow @SynthRidersVR on all social media and join the official community at Discord.