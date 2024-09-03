PAX West 2024 was a success! So here are the PAX West 2025 dates

PAX West 2024 was apparently a smashing success (when isn’t it?), so ReedPop and Penny Arcade have made PAX West 2025 official so you can put it on your calendars: Labor Day weekend, Friday, August 29th to Monday, September 1st, 2025. Between now and then though, there will be PAX Aus 2024 in October, PAX Unplugged 2024 in December and then PAX East 2025 in May 2025.

It’s a little early to announce events and whatnot for PAX West 2025, but with over 100,000 attendees for this one we’re sure next year will be a pretty solid event. For proof, check out some official photos of Day 1 and 2, courtesy of photographer Kiko Villaseñor, Design Director, Penny Arcade.

Also read on for the official PR from the organizers and/or check out our previous PAX coverage, here.

Show organizers ReedPop and Penny Arcade revealed today at the conclusion of PAX West, the West Coast’s most-attended gaming event, that the 2025 edition will return to the Seattle Convention Center for Labor Day Weekend from Friday, Aug. 29, to Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. PAX West 2024 hosted more than one hundred thousand attendees from around the world, with even more participating in the festivities via Twitch, Steam and other online platforms. Highlights included the Storytime with Phil Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Gaming; hands-on opportunities with Sony’s Astro Bot; Nintendo demos including the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Super Mario Party Jamboree; and anticipated multiplatform releases like the North American hands-on debut of Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds. PAX West featured a massive expo hall dedicated to tabletop titles, intense competitive gaming in the PAX Arena, live concerts, intriguing panel discussions, community meetups, and opportunities to play games with others across three massive buildings. Fans who missed out on some of the exciting panels and live shows such as the latest Acquisitions Inc. session can catch up with uploads of all the recorded content on the PAX official YouTube channel. PAX West 2025 will happen in its traditional Labor Day weekend time in the region where Penny Arcade was founded and the first PAX took place. Fans looking ahead to next year can expect expo halls full of developers, and four days of insightful panels and exciting live entertainment. “It’s hard to believe it’s been twenty years since the founding of PAX, but the energy it was founded with is still there,” said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of PAX, Penny Arcade, and Child’s Play. “In some ways, I feel like we’re just getting started.” While fans have to wait a year for the next PAX West, PAX will continue to bring gaming communities together with PAX Aus taking place from Friday, Oct. 11, to Sunday, Oct. 13, in Melbourne, Australia; the tabletop-focused PAX Unplugged in Philadelphia from Friday, Dec. 2, to Sunday, Dec. 4; and PAX East in Boston from Thursday, May 8, 2025, to Sunday, May 11, 2025.