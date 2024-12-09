PAX looks towards 2025 as it begins PAX East ticket sales and reveals PAX Unplugged dates



Fresh off of a sold out edition of PAX Unplugged this past weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Penny Arcade and ReedPop revealed the dates of the next PAX Unplugged as well as revealed when tickets for the next PAX East will be available.

The convention for all things analog gaming will return a little earlier than normal. The 2025 edition of PAX Unplugged will take place November 21st through November 23rd. This means it will be the second time the show will take place before the Thanksgiving holiday (The first PAX Unplugged in 2017 took place on November 17th to the 19th.). I wonder if their earlier show will be a boon for exhibitors as attendees might not have had their discretionary funds whittled down by Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales!

The other forward looking announcement that came shortly after the closing of PAX Unplugged 2024 is that PAX East 2025 tickets will begin going on sale this Wednesday, December 11th. Unlike Unplugged which saw its dates moved up, East will actually occur slightly later in the year, moving to May 8th to the 11th. Given the show’s traditional late March/Early April run dates, attendees are usually treated to Boston, Massachusetts’ blistering winters. Will this move to early May see less jackets in the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center’s coat check areas and perhaps more outdoor activations from exhibitors?

PAX is always such a treat and while I can’t attend every single show Penny Arcade and ReedPop will run during the day, I know that any show I do attend will be quite a break from the norm and I will be treated to experiences that will be remembered for years to come.

Will you be attending any PAX events in 2025? If so, which ones are you eyeing?