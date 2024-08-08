Nintendo and Capcom confirmed for PAX West 2024

The upcoming PAX West 2024 event in Seattle (which is celebrating it’s 20th anniversary) is shaping up nicely with Nintendo and Capcom officially confirming their attendance.

Kicking off on Friday, August 30th, 2024 at the Seattle Convention Center those who want to show up to take in the panels, exhibitors, events and concerts can still do so by registering right here for daily or multi-day badges which are apparently selling out rather quickly.

Other than Nintendo and Capcom, quite a few other gaming companies and brands have committed to being there too including Bandai Namco, Square Enix, Larian Studios and plenty of others.

Check out the schedule of events and additional info below and at the official site.

PAX West 2024 organizers ReedPop and Penny Arcade reveal additional exhibitors for the 20th anniversary of the West Coast’s most-attended gaming event, taking place Friday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 2, at the Seattle Convention Center. Nintendo joins previously announced AAA exhibitors Bandai Namco, FINAL FANTASY XIV, and Larian Studios, as well as indie publishers including Finji, Ysbryd Games, and Serenity Forge infilling the expo halls with exciting demos and news from fan-favorite franchises and upcoming IPs. To check out the full exhibitor list, head to the PAX West website. Capcom will celebrate PAX’s birthday bash in style, with the North American debut of a hands-on demo for Monster Hunter Wilds. PAX West will also have the global hands-on debut of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster and the North American hands-on debut of the newest character coming to Street Fighter 6, Terry Bogard, the first-ever guest character to appear in the Street Fighter series. PAX Arena will also host a Street Fighter 6 one-day exhibition tournament. PAX West 2024 will feature a schedule loaded with events, panels, and concerts. The festivities will kick off in spectacular fashion with a Storytime opening session with Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. Catch four days of live competitive gaming, including the Stream Stars competition, kicking off PAX Arena’s schedule packed with live esports with cash prizes. “We’re here to celebrate where it all started, twenty years ago,” said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of Penny Arcade and PAX. “Technically it started just east of here, in Bellevue. But that doesn’t make for as good a quote.” PAX West badges are now on sale for $250 for a 4-day badge, which are in short supply, or $66 for single-day badges for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday. For travel info, event schedules, FAQs, and more, check out the PAX West website, and follow PAX on Twitter/X, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, and Instagram.