Honkai: Star Rail version 2.5 has arrived right on time

The much awaited next patch for Honkai: Star Rail (our preview here) was released today (last night if you wanna be specific), and Trailblazers will definitely wanna take a look at this one. Featuring three brand new characters, a meaty rerun banner first half, and the return of another favorite character second half, it’s chock full of opportunities for you to spend your Stellar Jades on. Plus, experience the end of the Xianzhou saga currently, and unravel the secrets of the Shackling Prison.

First half of today’s new patch contains a very generous login bonus from Feixiao, consisting of 10 fuel, 1000 Stellar Jades, and more, as well as an exciting set of banners for players to pull on. The main attraction (this half) is the new 5-Star Wind Hunt character Feixiao, specializing in follow-up attacks with devastating damage. Alongside Feixiao is the triple banner of Robin, Kafka, and Black Swan, who are excellent characters in their own rights. Robin is a must-pull for follow-up teams, and Kafka/Black Swan are the very essence of damage over time team comps.

The second half is bringing more events and two character (and weapon) banners. The new 5-Star Fire Abundance character Lingsha releases, notable for her similarities to Gallagher but cranked up to 11. She specializes in healing while also being a fantastic asset to teams focused on Break and Super Break damage. Running with Lingsha, Topaz makes her grand return. Topaz is a 5-Star Fire Hunt character that absolutely benefits follow-up teams, such as Dr. Ratio and Feixiao.

Version 2.5 of Honkai: Star Rail releasing today is bringing a bunch of stellar content for players, a story conclusion for the Xianzhou at this time, and lots of great characters returning for you to get your hands on. For a bigger and fuller breakdown, feel free to check out our previous article going over the details of 2.5’s content from the Special Program on August 30th!

Version 2.5 Trailer — “Flying Aureus Shot to Lupine Rue” | Honkai: Star Rail:



