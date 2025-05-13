TEKKEN 8 gets a Karate Kid: Legends movie collab, Pac-Man 45th anniversary content, and more!

During the recent Evo Japan event, Bandai Namco had a few very cool things to show off for Tekken 8, in addition to details for the next roadmap of Spring and Summer updates, v2.01 through v2.03, that are scheduled to go live at various times this season.

Update 2.01 will feature a TEKKEN Ghost Showdown mode for the Fight Lounge, and Version 2.02 will, in a first ever collaboration with a motion picture property, Bandai Namco is teaming up with Sony Pictures for an unlockable Karate Kid: Legend “Unleash Your Inner Warrior” limited time in-game hoodie.

Then a bit later for update v2.03, there will be a drop of cool content to coincide with Pac-Man’s 45th anniversary which includes a wild PAC-PIXELS Battle Stage as part of the Summer DLC. There will also be retro-themed PAC-MAN hit effects, a 45th anniversary T-shirt, the PAC-MAN-themed Tekken Ball and Plushie Ghost too! Oh and as for fighters, Muay Thai fighter Fahkumram joins the roster again as well.

Have a look at the Season 2 Spring & Summer Announcement Trailer with all the fun Tekken 8 reveals and content in motion.

TEKKEN 8 – Season 2 Spring & Summer Announcement Trailer



TEKKEN 8 - Season 2 Spring & Summer Announcement Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

TEKKEN 8 reveals a slate of new content at Evo Japan coming to the game in the next three updates, including a tease for the next new character, in-game items from the first feature film collaboration for the game, and a memorable infusion of PAC-MAN content to celebrate the arcade icon’s 45th anniversary. TEKKEN 8 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. For more information on the game, please visit https://tekken.com/. As part of the first update Version 2.01, the TEKKEN Ghost Showdown is a new feature within the TEKKEN Fight Lounge that introduces enhancements to Ghost Battles. Players can now engage in real-time battles between their custom-trained Ghosts, adding a new layer of competitive depth and strategy to the game. They also have the ability to delete Ghost data and toggle AI learning on or off. In the next update Version 2.02, TEKKEN 8 has teamed up with Sony Pictures’ upcoming motion picture Karate Kid: Legends for the game’s first-ever film collaboration. Once live in the game, players will be invited to “Unleash Your Inner Warrior” and unlock a limited-time Karate Kid: Legends Hoodie that will be available for free in the TEKKEN Shop. The Version 2.02 update is coming on June 2, 2025. The next major DLC for TEKKEN 8 is part of the Version 2.03 update, slated for release in summer 2025. Teased at EVO Japan, and after his explosive debut in TEKKEN 7, Fahkumram, brings back his formidable Muay Thai fighting style as he joins the game’s playable roster. The Summer DLC also features a range of retro-arcade stylized and visually stunning PAC-MAN themed content to celebrate the Bandai Namco icon’s 45th anniversary. The DLC includes the PAC-PIXELS Battle Stage. The stage showcases the iconic PAC-MAN and his ghostly rivals. The DLC will be available for purchase and part of the Season 2 Character & Stage Pass. Additional themed content, including PAC-MAN hit effects, a 45th anniversary T-shirt, the PAC-MAN-themed Tekken Ball, and Plushie Ghost (PAC-MAN) Pack will be released for free via the Round 6 Fight Pass during Version 2.03 later this summer.