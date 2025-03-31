All aboard for Honkai: Star Rail version 3.2 and anniversary details!

The journey throughout Amphoreous has been a challenging one so far, especially with the departure of Mydei and the uncovering of Tribbie’s past. Luckily for us, the next chapter of Amphoreus is upon us very soon, bringing new faces, new story content, and new (and returning) characters to the pool we can add to our teams! As Version 3.1 comes to a close, we look ahead at the details of

The Special Program aired for Version 3.2 just recently aired, and as expected it brings all sorts of new and juicy information for Trailblazers to get excited for. It also made mention of Star Rail’s 2nd anniversary! With the spring season coming up in 2025, Honkai: Star Rail turns 2 years old. To celebrate the anniversary of Star Rail, HoYoverse is giving players all sorts of goodies. The “Festive Gifts” anniversary-exclusive gift will run, enabling you to claim 20 free pulls via daily check-ins. That’s not all, either. On April 26th, Honkai: Star Rail’s anniversary date, Trailblazers will receive a commemorative in-game card from a companion, as well as a bonus gift of 1,600 Stellar Jades. To really put the icing on the cake, players are given the option to pick a free 5-Star character between Luocha and Ruan Mei. Both characters are absolutely incredible to have on teams, so it’s a tough choice to be sure. Get ready to celebrate when Version 3.2 releases on April 9th, 2025.

With the disappearance of the fabled Death Titan Thanatos and the sudden fall of Oronyx thanks to the Flame Reaver, the Trailblazers will journey alongside Castorice to the forgotten city-state of Styxia–a ruined place submerged in the Sea of Souls, strewn with colossal dragon bones and haunted by wandering spirits. Trailblazers will slowly unravel the ancient truth behind the Titans and the draconic calamity via fragmented tales preached by the spectral residents. The exploration takes a drastic turn once the party stumbles upon Pollux, a leviathan sleeping in the depths of the River of Souls. This could spell catastrophe, as this foe manipulates the team’s HP, so you’ll have to be meticulous about your health in battle.

External danger isn’t the only kind of danger facing the Trailblazer and the rest of the Flame-Chase Journey participants. Okhema’s Council of Elders aims to halt the Flame-Chase Journey through a council vote, all the while Anaxa further complicates things. His background and shady activities hint at a shadowy alliance, but with whom? As the mysteries of the Styxia intertwine with Okhemoa’s political machinations, the Trailblazer’s journey becomes even more risky and treacherous. The expeditions and the Flame-Chase Journey have never been more deadly and risky.

With more additions to the Flame-Chase Journey, you’ll need new companions for your teams to tackle the new and challenging content. Bringing in the start of the update is Castorice herself, filling another slot in the Remembrance path. Castorice, the cursed daughter of the River of Souls, has already drawn many to her with her tragic backstory. Castorice, a Chrysos Heir seeking the Coreflame of Death, wields the Netherwing. This dragon manifests after Castorice unleashes her Ultimate, burning its own HP to obliterate enemies in front of it with its raging dragonflames. When allies lose HP, Netherwing becomes healed, further boosting it and Castorice’s damage. When Netherwing drops to a low HP threshold, it’ll taunt the enemies and prepare to erupt in a sacrificial blaze, nuking your foes and healing allies on the field.

Castorice also brings the introduction of a unique-to-her survival mechanic; when an ally suffers a killing blow, they will not fall immediately. The ally receiving the killing blow will enter a near-death state. During this status, fulfilling specific conditions such as healing or applying a shield to said character will bring them back to battle. This ability will remain active even if Castorice is not a part of the active team, so anybody on any team composition can benefit from this unique power.

The highly anticipated Anaxa will also be joining the fray. As a 5-Star Erudition character, multiple enemies are his specialty. Anaxa can randomly apply weaknesses to enemies, making Breaks even easier. As these stacks reach a requisite amount on an enemy, he can trigger “Qualitative Disclosure”, a unique state that enables him to unleash a follow-up Skill Attack without burning skill points and also increasing his damage. His ultimate inflicts Sublimation on all enemies, instantly applying 7 weaknesses.

Additionally, a large group of characters are returning on banners. The first half alongside Castorice brings back a triple rerun banner. Featured on this special banner type are Tingyun Fugue getting her first rerun, Jiaoqiu returns, and Acheron makes another return. For the second half banners, we see the fabled and long-awaited rerun of Dr. Ratio and his signature Light Cone.

Announced during the Special Program, HoYoverse has acknowledged player thoughts and feelings about older characters. As an incredible step forward, balance adjustments and buffs will be coming to the characters Silver Wolf, Blade, and Kafka. As a Stellaron Hunter fan, this very much has me excited. This also paves the way for potential future changes for other early game characters getting modifications as the lifespan of Honkai: Star Rail goes on.

There are a plethora of events coming in Version 3.2, so Trailblazers will have a massive stash of Stellar Jades coming to them for all the sweet character banners and Light Cones running this patch. There is also a series of special events happening around the world to celebrate Honkai: Star Rail’s 2 year anniversary, including concerts in all major regions. Attendees to the “Star Rail LIVE 2025 Special Screenings” will be able to participate in merchandise giveaways and more, so be sure to check the anniversary page for full details! Once more as a reminder, Version 3.2 of Honkai: Star Rail will release globally on April 9th, 2025 on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC.

