Dive even deeper into Borderlands 4 in this PAX East round-table chat with Randy Pitchford

Hey there fellow vault hunters, following up on the recent action-packed gameplay deep dive which was showcased during that dedicated PlayStation’s State of Play stream a couple weeks back, Gearbox dived even deeper in the experience during a Main Theater round-table conversation with boss man Randy Pitchford at PAX East 2025.

The 1 hour+ long Gearbox Main Theater Show was pretty packed with game details exposed during the question and answer session during the panel, so reserve a bit of time and check that out below. Also see a few newly released screens as well.

Remember, Borderlands 4 is set to drop earlier than expected on September 12th, 2025 on the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

Gearbox Main Theater Show at PAX East 2025!:



Gearbox Main Theater Show at PAX East 2025!

Borderlands 4 – New screens: