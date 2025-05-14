Ubisoft’s Riders Republic to get a film adaptation

One of our absolute favorite extreme sports releases in many years, Ubisoft’s Riders Republic from 2021 (our review here), is getting the motion picture treatment! We’re not quite sure what to expect from the game translating to the silver screen in terms of plot and whatnot, but with the talent they lined up thus far we have our fingers crossed.

Gaumont and Ubisoft Film & Television is teaming up with the directors of Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die for direction duties (so there will be action to spare, for sure), and Award-winning writer Noé Debré to come up with a script for the adaptation. The experience is described as “an electrifying action movie, delivering non-stop thrills, humor, and spectacular stunts on the snowy slopes of the Alps”, which sounds about right.

See the announcement below.

Today, Gaumont and Ubisoft Film & Television announced a feature film adaptation of Ubisoft’s award-winning Riders Republic video game, and a high-profile team set to direct. The famous Belgian duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah—directors of the box office hits Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die (over $830 million worldwide combined)—are behind the camera. Award-winning writer Noé Debré (Dheepan – Palme d’Or at the 68th Cannes Film Festival, Stillwater, The World Is Yours) is penning the script adaptation. With more than 10 million players worldwide, Riders Republic is an adrenaline-fueled sports video game that takes players to mountainous landscapes where they can experience the thrill of extreme sports and carve their own path to glory. The feature adaptation is poised to be an electrifying action movie, delivering non-stop thrills, humor, and spectacular stunts on the snowy slopes of the Alps. RIDERS REPUBLIC is produced by Sidonie Dumas and Rémi Cervoni of Gaumont; Jordan Cohen produces for Ubisoft Film & Television, with Gérard Guillemot and Margaret Boykin overseeing the project for Ubisoft, in coproduction with 10.80 Films’ Nabil Ben Yadir, and Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah of Los Morros.