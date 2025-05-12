Pac-Man and Krispy Kreme have teamed up to ensure the former has a sweet 45th anniversary

Krispy Kreme, the purveyor of piping hot doughnuts revealed that they have teamed up with Namco Bandai to celebrate their iconic video game character/eater Pac-Man as part of the arcade legend’s 45th anniversary.

Starting today the doughnut chain will be offering 3 specially crafted doughnuts which surely all Pac-Man fans will love. The first is the Pac-Man Party Doughnut, a glazed doughnut with yellow buttercreme piped on top, adorned with sprinkles and a Pac-Man piece. The ghosts get some love with the Team Ghost Doughnut, a chocolate kreme filled doughnut with a scene of the four ghosts (Blinky, Inky, Pinky and Clyde) in pursuit of their prey. The final design is the Strawberry Power Berry Doughnut, a strawberry kreme filled doughnut with a strawberry design drawn on it, surely a doughnut you’ll want to chomp down if you want to rack up the points. You can grab this trio at the company’s retail shops or via a special prepackaged six pack available at their retail partners.

However the celebration doesn’t stop there as starting from May 12th to the 18th anyone who visits a Krispy Kreme shot can grab themselves a free glazed doughnut during when the company’s iconic “Hot” light is on (7 to 9am and 5 to 7pm). If the company manages to give away over 45,000 glazed doughnuts it will herald the return of the Strawberry Glazed Doughnut, which hasn’t been available since August 2023.

Those easy to consume Doughnut Dots will be temporarily rebranded as Pac-Dots and from May 12th to the 14th any guests who purchase a dozen doughnuts will receive 10 free Pac-Dots!

Finally on Pac-Man’s birthday, May 22nd. You can get a dozen of the chain’s original glazed doughnuts for 25 cents with the purchase of a dozen doughnuts at regular price!

To learn more about this delicious collaboration please visit the official site linked below.

https://www.krispykreme.com/promos/pac-man