Warner Bros. Games conjures up a fresh Hogwarts Legacy – Nintendo Switch 2 gameplay trailer

Warner Bros. Games award winning open world Potterverse adventure, Hogwarts Legacy, is getting quite an impressive update for the Nintendo Switch 2 for the platform’s big launch. The Switch release was adequate at best, but the latest Switch 2 gameplay video really shows the contrast between the hardware generations.

The title will launch for $59.99, for the Standard Edition and $69.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition, and existing, original Switch owners that have purchased the game in one form or another can upgrade to a Switch 2 edition “at a discount”, which hasn’t been disclosed as of yet (we think).

Have a look at the new trailer and pre-order the title below! Hogwarts Legacy will hit the Switch 2 on June 5th, 2025.

Hogwarts Legacy – Nintendo Switch 2 Gameplay



Hogwarts Legacy - Nintendo Switch 2 Gameplay

Watch this video on YouTube

Warner Bros. Games today announced that Hogwarts Legacy for Nintendo Switch 2 is now available for digital pre-order. The Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch 2 gameplay trailer also debuted today showcasing the enhanced visuals and seamless open-world traversal. Fans can pre-order the Digital Standard Edition for $59.99 (SRP), and the Digital Deluxe Edition for $69.99 (SRP) and can check with their preferred retailers for pre-order availability of the Physical Edition. The digital edition of Hogwarts Legacy for Nintendo Switch 2 is available at a discount to players who already own the digital or physical* Nintendo Switch edition. Please visit the Nintendo eShop for more information. Players can experience the critically acclaimed wizarding world adventure like never before when Hogwarts Legacy releases for Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, 2025. Published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label and developed by Avalanche Software, Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, action, open-world role-playing-game set in the 1800s wizarding world. Beginning as a fifth year, players will embark on a journey through new and familiar locations, explore and discover magical beasts, craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and customize their character to become the witch or wizard they want to be. Players can experience Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with Hogwarts Legacy for Nintendo Switch 2, which has been updated with Joy-Con 2 mouse controls and improved graphics, audio, load times, and controls for Nintendo Switch 2. The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Hogwarts Legacy** is being co-developed by Avalanche Software and Krome Studios. Hogwarts Legacy is currently available for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.