Genshin Impact and McDonald’s team up for rewards and treats in the US

In a surprise to everybody, or not depending on what part of the world you’re from, Genshin Impact is doing a collaboration with fast food chain McDonald’s here in the United States this month. Featuring two themed menu options ordered exclusively from the McDonald’s app, Travelers will be able to order and acquire in-game unique loot based on what you purchase.

Beginning on September 17th, you’ll be able to order a “Genshin Impact Apple Pie” and acquire primogems, exp books, and more, as well as order a “Genshin Impact Crispy Deluxe” meal and you can get a unique in-game glider and an exclusive name card for use. The meal details consist of a Deluxe McCrispy, fries, the limited-edition apple pie, and a drink.



Be sure to check via the app for your local McDonald’s locations, as this promotion is valid at participating retailers only. We cannot say for sure how widespread this will be, but it’s safe to assume you’ll more than likely be able to go to your local chain and ask for the Genshin Impact meal and get yourself some sweet in-game rewards. And yes, I promise that sweet comment wasn’t a pun about the apple pie. Make sure to pop by a local McDonald’s after a mobile app order from September 17th to September 29th, 2024 and get that exclusive Genshin Impact loot.

Genshin Impact × McDonald’s Collab Teaser – Double the Friends, Double the Flavor, Triple the Fun!:



