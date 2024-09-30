Genshin Impact’s Version v5.1 details revealed in new Special Program

Now that HoYofair has come and gone for Natlan’s release, it’s time for yet another Genshin Impact Special Program. Not only are we seeing a bunch of new content for Genshin’s v5.1 release, but there is some extra love to players expressed from the team at HoYoverse for supporting the game for a full four years so far,

To celebrate the four year anniversary, we’ll be seeing a login bonus of 1600 Primogems throughout the update. Additionally, HoYo has released a music video to celebrate the 4th anniversary, featuring a new, unique song to accompany gorgeous visuals detailing the Traveler’s adventures ever since arriving in Mondstadt. Spread over the course of 4 separate days, you’ll be able to log in and obtain 400 Primogems each of those 4 days to acquire the anniversary login bonuses.

In addition to the anniversary login bonuses, HoYoverse has made an addition to exploration rewards coming in 5.1. While players explore the region currently available, as well as any future additions to the map of Natlan, you will be able to claim exploration rewards for various percentage completion of your map. If you’re a slacker like myself, HoYo has acknowledged us during the special program and stated that exploration rewards will last for two full patches. You’ll acquire up to an extra 400 Primogems for exploring Natlan and completing World Quests scattered around the region.

Naturally, a new character and set of banners comes with a new patch, so keep your eyes and Primogems prepared for Xilonen. Being a blacksmith/DJ on rollerblades, Xilonen offers a variety of support options for your team, including reducing enemy defenses to elements, including Geo, healing your party, and buffing her own personal damage at the cost of Nightsoul points. Running alongside

, you’ll be able to acquire Chiori and her signature weapon. For the second half, you’ll be able to get your hands on the Dendro Archon Nahida as well as the director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor, Hu Tao. All are characters valuable to any Traveler, and they bring some seriously powerful weapons with them. Just remember that Chiori and Xilonen will be defense scalers, so plan your artifacts with that in mind.

In addition to all of that previous content being added, Travelers will be happy to know that Version 5.1 brings quality-of-life improvements to the Spiral Abyss gamemode, character ascension, artifacts, and the “Echo” cosmetic trails. If you have completed Floor 11 on a previous cycle, you will now be able to skip floor 9 of the Abyss, and skip floor 10 if you’ve completed Floor 12 with full stars. Character ascension has become significantly easier to track, allowing you to sort the alchemy table options by specific characters, enabling you to easily craft upgrades to ascension stones, talent books, and more. Lastly, Zhongli and Keqing are getting new Echo trails in 5.1, giving their movement that little bit of extra flair and style.

For those that have played the Archon Quest up through Sumeru, you may know that Lesser Lord Kusalani, more commonly known as Nahida, was unable to celebrate her birthday last year due to being locked up by the Academia. Featuring a whole event, reunite with your favorite companions such as Dehya, Tighnari, and Collei to plan a birthday surprise party for Nahida, taking on the role of the “Knight of Flowers” to escort her carriage through the festival parade. Port Ormos will be full of festivities, including a myriad of minigames for you to partake in and earn rewards through. By earning enough “Festive Fervor” during the event, you can claim all sorts of rewards, including a free recruitment of the 4-Star character Candance for free.

Genshin Impact’s Version 5.1 will be available come October 9th. Travelers will be happy and busy engaging in a whole new arc of the Archon Quest, getting introduced to new characters, and reuniting with old friends. Between quality-of-life updates, extra rewards, and lots of new stuff to learn about, Genshin Impact’s 5.1 update will be full of stuff to last.

Version 5.1 “The Rainbow Destined to Burn” Trailer:



Version 5.1 "The Rainbow Destined to Burn" Trailer | Genshin Impact #GenshinImpact

Genshin Impact Version 5.1 Special Program:



Genshin Impact Version 5.1 Special Program #NewVersion #SpecialProgram #GenshinImpact

4th Anniversary Theme Song: “Passing Memories” – Faouzia:



4th Anniversary Theme Song: "Passing Memories" - Faouzia | Genshin Impact

