Genshin Impact v5.0 update heats up with the Pyro Nation and more

Get ready to say goodbye to the Hydro nation of Fontaine, because HoYoverse has revealed the brand new region of Natlan! Travelers will finally get to visit the land of the Pyro Archon in the 5.0 update “Flowers Resplendent on the Sun-Scorched Sojourn”. There are a ton of things being introduced and changed with this new update to Hoyo’s critically acclaimed Genshin Impact, and I couldn’t be happier to go over it!

Starting off, we’re introduced to a new story plot. Natlan, the Nation of War, is at risk of falling after successfully clearing the Abyss from its lands. As long as the Sacred Flame is alight, Natlan will prosper, but unfortunately for the archon Mavuika, a new threat lurks beneath… Featured in the new story trailer embedded below, we see Mavuika desperately trying to find a solution to the inevitable collapse of her nation. However, she’ll have to overcome the biggest Fatui threat we’ve seen so far: Capitano. Travelers can delve into the depths of the new Archon Quest when 5.0 launches on August 28th, 2024!

Natlan Impressions Trailer - "Blaze to Natlan" | Genshin Impact #BlazetoNatlan

It’s worth it to mention that Natlan is unlockable once you complete all of Mondstadt’s Archon Quests and reach Adventure Rank 19. In order to start Natlan’s Archon Quest, you’ll want to complete Liyue’s Archon Quest and reach Adventure Rank 28.

As we all know, a new region means new materials and characters to collect and upgrade! Featured in Version 5.0, we’ll be given the opportunity to pull for 5-Star Hydro catalyst user Mualani, 5-Star Dendro claymore user Kinich, and a brand new 4-Star Geo polearm user, Kachina. For those curious about which order you’ll be pulling them in, allow me to reveal to you the banner order! (If you haven’t seen the special program that is, embedded below.) The first half of Natlan’s introductory patch consists of Mualani, running alongside a rerun of Kaedehara Kazuha. What’s the second half you may ask? Well, ask no longer, because it’s Kinich and the Raiden Shogun. Naturally, both Mualani and Kinick will be bringing along brand-new signature 5-Star weapons with them. Get those Primogems ready, because the first batch of Natlan characters and weapons await you!

Genshin Impact Version 5.0 Special Program #NewVersion #SpecialProgram #GenshinImpact

With the update dropping at the end of August and extending into early September, that means we’ll be celebrating yet another anniversary of Genshin Impact! We’ll see a 10-pull login bonus, as well as 1600 Primogems sent via in-game mail to celebrate! That means players are getting a free 20 pulls for simply logging in and playing during the anniversary! Also, brand new for this anniversary and future ones, HoYoverse is giving players a free standard banner 5-Star selector! Players will be able to select one of the current standard characters to add to their repertoire, and to keep players excited for future anniversary selections, HoYoverse has announced that they’ll be adding a new character to the standard roster each year!

I don’t wanna go too in depth and would like to leave stuff for Travelers to discover when the update drops beyond that, but know that we’ll also have more events to look forward to as well! As previously mentioned, if you want to hear what the developers and Liu Wei (the co-founder and sitting chairman of HoYoverse) have to say about the new patch and get a more in-depth look, check out the special program! You’ll find the video linked above, as well as the regular trailer for the upcoming story content. Look forward to Natlan’s release in Genshin Impact’s 5.0 update this August 28th!

Version 5.0 "Flowers Resplendent on the Sun-Scorched Sojourn" Trailer | Genshin Impact #Natlan

Genshin Impact v5.0 screens/art: