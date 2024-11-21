Genshin Impact v5.2 arrives today on PlayStation, PC, Mobile… and Xbox!

The next chapter of the Natlan Archon Quest has arrived as Genshin Impact 5.2 released today (see our previous preview, here) and a whole new audience of players can explore the world of Teyvat. That’s right, today not only marked the release of a new version of the open world ARPG from HoYoverse, but it marks the launch of Genshin Impact on the Xbox platform specifically Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

To celebrate the launch of the game, Xbox players who sign onto the game in either of these Microsoft platforms and have an Adventure Rank of 2 or higher will receive the “Wings of Fate’s Course Intertwined” glider skin early (Those who don’t have access to an Xbox can get this glider skin when it is made available for everyone else in Genshin Impact version 5.3). Members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate should also be on the lookout of the Perks section of the service as they can redeem recurring bonuses.

Besides being available on a new platform, travelers can expect the following new regions, characters and features in version 5.2.

Key features of Version 5.2 “Tapestry of Spirit and Flame” are:

Two new Saurians: Qucusaurs, capable of long-distance gliding and mid-air dashing, and Iktomisaurs, who can leap vertically and use their special sight to detect hidden mechanics.

The arrival of new playable characters: Chasca, a five-star Anemo bow wielder with multi-elemental gunshots, and Ororon, a four-star Electro bow wielder with a unique Nightsoul mechanism that interacts with Electro and Hydro teammates.

Expands the world with two new tribes: the Flower-Feather Clan and the Masters of the Night-Wind, as well as the ancient city ruins of Ochkanatlan.

Continues the Archon Quest with Chapter V: Interlude, where players help the Flower-Feather Clan recover from Abyssal contamination, with support from Iansan and the Captain.

Launches a new seasonal event featuring Citlali and Ororon, with the 4-star sword Calamity of Eshu as a reward.

Adds a new boss: Tenebrous Papilla, who can transform into different enemies, awaiting challengers in the new areas.

This version also heralds some much needed Quality of Life updates such as a function to make locking artifacts a lot easier, the reduction of the cooldown of the item, Boon of the Elder Tree making lumber gathering less of a chore.

Genshin Impact version 5.2 is now available on PC, iOS, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming and the PlayStation platform.

Version 5.2 “Tapestry of Spirit and Flame” Trailer | Genshin Impact #Trailer #GenshinImpact



