Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 details the next chapter of its Future Saga

There’s been plenty of Dragon Ball talk on people’s lip as of late, be it Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero or the last work of Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Daima, but Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 chimed in today to remind folks that it’s still doing its own thing as it is about to start the second chapter of the game’s Future Saga.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, which has been out since 2016 continues to chug along as the title which deals with temporal changes in the Dragon Ball timeline. As a member of the Time Patrol, it’s up to you to stop the Time Breakers from distorting the timeline. However in the Future Saga, the antagonist is the demonic Fu who seemingly has taken control of strong fighters like Broly and Jiren. Part one of this saga has been available since May of this year and part 2 is on the Horizon.

The new trailer which teases what’s next and shows that this crisis has gotten so big that we see the intervention of not one, but three gods of destruction and even that isn’t enough to quell the conflict. So we’ll see where this saga goes next when Chapter 2 comes out some time in the future.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 – FUTURE SAGA Chapter 2 Teaser Trailer



