Genshin Impact’s 5.2 update arrives soon

The end of Genshin Impact’s version 5.1 is nearing its end, concluding the most recent story beats and events. HoYoverse recently has shown off the contents of Genshin Impact’s version 5.2 update, and as expected, it’s full of new goodies and stories to sink your teeth (and primogems, of course) into. With a release date of November 20th, Version 5.2 “Tapestry of Spirit and Flame” arrives, alongside a new expansion to the Natlan region.

Natlan’s expansion coming in this new version brings new tribes and new Saurian types to play around with, bringing new movement options to the game not previously usable. Take advantage of the abilities of the new Saurain types Qucusaurs and Iktomisaurs to reach higher places with flight and discover secret paths and treasure with enhanced special vision. Qucusaurs, previously used to patrol and safeguard the skies of Natlan alongside the newly-added Flower-Feather Clan, have the ability to glide long distances and consume your phlogiston resource to gain altitude, do barrel rolls in flight, and accelerate whilst in flight. Iktomisaurs, highly revered and favored by the Masters of the Night Wind, leap high into the air and wield special and unique vision to detect things invisible to ordinary beings’ naked eyes.

You’ll be joined by two new characters in Version 5.2 this time, with one of them being the limited 5-Star Chasca, and the other being the 4-Star character Ororon. We’ve previously met and engaged with both of them, but now Travelers will finally be able to add them to their teams. Chasca is a 5-Star Anemo character featuring a giant railgun and uses elemental bullets to obliterate her enemies while Ororon prefers to support his fellow Hydro and Electro teammates, further boosting electrocharge teams.

The story will offer players a brief respite from the last couple patches of tense situations and invasions. Travelers will help the FLower-Feather Clan recover from Abyssal contamination with the support of the Captain and Iansan. Included alongside the story, we’ll have an event called “Iktomi Spiritseeking Scrolls”. This is your primary, main seasonal event for Version 5.2. Join Citlali and Ororon to investigate a mysterious incident within the Masters of the Night-Wind. Earn primogems and a unique 4-Star event sword, “Calamity of Eshu”.

Amidst a variety of new story content, new events, and new characters to pull for and add to your teams, HoYoverse will be bringing new quality of life changes to better improve artifact equipping, downtime in the Imaginarium Theatre, and optimized character recommendations/enemy data (for Imaginarium Theatre). Once more, don’t forget that Version 5.2 for Genshin Impact drops on November 20th for iOS, Android, PlayStation, PC, and Xbox. Yes, that says Xbox, because Genshin Impact also launches on November 20th for the Xbox Series X and S consoles.

Version 5.2 “Tapestry of Spirit and Flame” Trailer | Genshin Impact:



Version 5.2 "Tapestry of Spirit and Flame" Trailer | Genshin Impact #Trailer #GenshinImpact

Watch this video on YouTube

Genshin Impact Version 5.2 Special Program



Genshin Impact Version 5.2 Special Program #GenshinImpact #NewVersion #SpecialProgram

Watch this video on YouTube