Assassin’s Creed Shadows gets delayed to February 2025

Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which was slated to drop this year in November, has unfortunately been delayed by Ubisoft. It sounds like the project, which was built using new tech and was promising quite a few enhancements for the franchise, was just a tad bit too ambitious for the development timeline and release date they initially set forth. Oh well!

The new release date is penciled in as February 14th, 2025 (Valentine’s Day!), and we’re sure Ubisoft will keep us all in the loop on the progress leading up to the new launch date. Those who pre-ordered the title will get their payments refunded, and those who pre-order again in the future will get the first game expansion free of charge — which isn’t a bad concession.

Read on for the note from Ubisoft below.