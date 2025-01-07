Lenovo shows off new Legion Go S

One day after Acer revealed its handheld plans, this morning at CES 2025 in Las Vegas Lenovo showed off what they have in store for the Legion Go — and, to the surprise of no one, Steam and Valve will be playing a key role in the handheld’s future.

While there were quite a few announcements from Lenovo today, the biggest is probably that this May will see the release of the SteamOS-powered Lenovo Legion Go S, an 8-inch handheld PC that features VRR1 support and fused controllers (as opposed to the detachable ones on the regular Legion Go). The Legion Go S will be the first handheld to feature an officially licensed version of SteamOS, which will surely be welcome by anyone who’s ever complained about Windows 11 on a handheld. The Legion Go S will be powered by either the AMD RyzenTM Z2 Go or AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and up to 32GB of 7500Mhz LPDDR5X RAM2. It will also be lighter than the Legion Go, weighing it at 1.6 pounds — a shade more than the Steam Deck, and a lot less than the Acer Nitro Blaze 11. The Legion Go S powered by SteamOS will be available in May 2025 starting at $499.99, making it a relatively inexpensive option.

Lenovo aren’t abandoning Windows, however. A Windows 11-powered version of the Legion Go S will be in stores later this morning starting at $799.99, with a lower-spec version arriving in May for $599.99.

On top of that, Lenovo revealed that it’s not giving up on its flagship handheld, the 8.8-inch Legion Go. While the Legion Go had a rocky launch, over the last year or so it’s substantially improved — and I don’t say that lightly, having recently sold my Steam Deck after realizing that the Legion Go had become my go-to daily handheld. Details are still a little light on what Lenovo has planned, but they’ve said that the new version of the Legion Go will retain its 8.8-inch screen and distinctive detachable controllers, while adding in an OLED display, AMD’s new Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, up to 32GB of 7500Mhz LPDDR5X RAM, and a bigger battery. There’s no date on the next version of the Legion Go, but Lenovo expect to have more details later this year.

We’ll have more info on the Legion Go and Legion Go S as we get closer to their respective launches, but for now, here are a bunch of screenshots of the different handhelds!

Legion Legion Go S

Legion Legion Go S Powered by SteamOS

Lenovo Legion Go