Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn gets a demo, new media and game details

We have some fond memories of Natsume’s impressive 8-bit side-scrolling NES adventure Shadow of the Ninja, so it’s about time that we got a bit of a remake of the classic title. ININ Games and Tengo Project, in collaboration with Natsume, has revealed new details and media for Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn, which will be headed to console platforms and the PC at the end of this month.

Those who are excited for the release or really impatient can grab the demo today (on Xbox and Switch) or soon (PS5/PS4 later this month), depending on the platform. Otherwise the game will release in just a few weeks on on August 29th, 2024 for $19.99/€19.99.

Don’t walk, run! Pre-orders for Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn begin today for Xbox and Nintendo Switch. As a little treat, ININ also announces the release of a playable demo of the game, available for Xbox today and coming soon to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. Grab the exclusive sneak peek into the futuristic, adrenaline-fuelled world of Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn! Available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on August 29, 2024 for a price of only $19.99/€19.99! For the real retro game music aficionados, Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn will also release a Digital Deluxe Edition for PS4/PS5, NSW, and Steam priced at €24.99, that includes the electric digital soundtrack by legends Iku Mizutani and Hiroyuki Iwatsuki! Don’t miss your chance to be one of the first to play the first level (in single player or with a friend!) of Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn! Play the demo, and then secure your copy by pre-ordering directly from your regional Xbox and Nintendo eShop. In the meantime, check out these awesome features: An Arsenal of Deadly Weapons: Caltrops, shuriken, and more! Departing from the NES original, Hayate and Kaede will have an expanded variety of weaponry!

Jungle of Concrete and Steel: 5 completely recreated stages featuring devious traps and challenging platform puzzles. Plus, a 6th entirely new stage!

Two Ninjas are Better Than One: Grab a friend and get ready for the critically acclaimed couch co-op!

A Fresh New Look: Beautiful modern in-game sprite art as a faithful update to the 8-bit original!

Bringin’ It Back to the 90’s: Feast your eyes on the key visuals and characters illustrated by Dynamic Productions, the same remarkable illustrators of the original 90’s title!

A Star-Studded, Rockin’ Soundtrack: Play along with the legendary Hiroyuki Iwatsuki and Iku Mizutani’s electrifying guitar riffs and fast-paced retro melodies.