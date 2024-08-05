Aero the Acro-Bat Collection returns with a staggered series release

Sparkster, Bubsy and probably a couple more 16-bit mascots have suddenly returned, seeing digital releases of their original titles and not looking to be left behind Ratalaika has teamed with Shinyuden to revive David Siller’s Aero the Acro-Bat. The brightest star of The World of Amusement Circus and Funpark takes on the evil industrialist Edgar Ektor who was looking to seek revenge after being banned from the circus as a youth.

The franchise was released originally on 16-bit consoles, but the first title saw a remake on the Gameboy Advance. Ratalaika will now release each title in a monthly cadence, starting with Aero the Acro-Bat on August 2nd. The sequel Aero the Acro-Bat 2 which has the titular circus performer taking on Ektor’s plan B will arrive September 6th. The third title which is a spinoff starring Aero’s nemesis Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel will hit modern consoles October 4th. Closing out this Aero re-release project is Aero the Acro-Bat: Rascal Rival Revenge, the GBA remake of the first title.

I’m kind of surprised these games weren’t put into compilation, but I guess it means consumers will have a choice of how they consume these titles. Personally I would’ve loved to see archival content, sketches and production notes, but it seems these will just be straight releases with no bells or whistles.

All these Aero the Acro-Bat titles will be released on Switch, the PlayStation and the Xbox platform.

