Ninja 1987 proves to be no side story on December 13th

Ninjas never go out of style and it seems developer SEEP and publisher Ratalaika Games agrees as the duo is set to release a retro inspired game featuring these denizens of the Shadow.

Ninja 1987 looks like it could’ve been released in the year the title evokes, but if you watch the gameplay from the game’s announce trailer you’ll notice within its 8bit visage, mechanically it’s got plenty of modern mechanics under the hood. The game promises to test your skills with 7 levels, each with a fiendish boss awaiting your arrival. These bosses might have to be patient as each level is filled with enemies, traps and plenty of platforming challenges.

Priced at $5.99 it seems like a no brainer for those who cut their teeth on platformers and hey you might have a chance to beat this one, cause at least this one has a doublejump!

Ninja 1987 will make its stealthy appearance on December 13th on Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platform.

Ninja 1987 screens:



Ninja 1987 – Trailer



Ninja 1987 - Trailer

