Explore Echoes of Wisdom in new Traversing Hyrule trailer

Even though The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was announced less than two months ago, believe it or not, the game comes out on the Switch next month. While in some cases that quick turnaround from announcement to release may be cause for skepticism, Nintendo is known for usually only announcing projects once they’re pretty far along (Metroid Prime 4 notwithstanding) — and today we discovered that Echoes of Wisdom is very far along indeed.

To get everyone ready for the game’s September 26th release, today Nintendo put out a six-minute “Traversing Hyrule” trailer (along with dozens and dozens of screenshots) that shows a lot of what the game has in store for us. Not only do we get to see Zelda herself in action, using her Tri Rod to create imitations of objects found in her environment to help solve puzzles, we also got to see her riding on horseback across the Kingdom of Hyrule. While the game definitely borrows its look and feel from Link’s Awakening, it’s clear that Echoes of Wisdom will have a gameplay style all its own.

Check out the trailer below, and keep on scrolling for a hefty number of screenshots!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Traversing Hyrule Trailer – Nintendo Switch:



The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom screens: