Set your sights on new Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded gameplay and details

We’ve previously previewed XR Games’ Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded which is coming to the Meta Quest 3 headsets in the near future, but the recent VR Games Showcase thankfully gave us a lot more to work with!

Hitman 3 was a super fun “flat” game which sold millions of copies, though it makes a lot of sense as a VR experience for sure. XR Games has worked closely with IO Interactive to bring the game to the VR realm and we’ll finally get a chance to step into Agent 47’s stylish shoes sometime this summer. Those who are interested in the Meta Quest 3 exclusive can pre-order for a bit of a discount ahead of the release, or check out the latest gameplay trailer and batch of screens below.

Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded | Gameplay Trailer | Meta Quest 3:



Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded screens:

XR Games, in collaboration with IO Interactive, is pleased to share the first gameplay trailer for ‘HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded’ – a new VR version of the multi-million selling title ‘HITMAN 3’, releasing exclusively for Meta Quest 3. Premiering at the inaugural VR Games Showcase, this trailer shows off the gameplay of HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded. It includes locations, weapons, characters and an introduction to new features such as dual wielding, that will be included in the full release on Meta Quest 3. Launching for £24.99/$29.99 – or pre-order now for a 10% discount – HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded marks a significant milestone in the HITMAN series, leveraging the power of Meta Quest 3 to deliver a truly immersive untethered VR experience. Alongside this new gameplay trailer, five screenshots have also been released, showcasing some of the locations that players will visit when they experience HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded on Meta Quest 3. In HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded, Agent 47 returns as the world’s top assassin for the most important contracts of his entire career! Key Features of HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded include: Dual wielding: HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded introduces dual-wielding, allowing players to use a weapon or item in each hand, adding a new dimension of gameplay.

New art style: See Agent 47 in a whole new light with a new visual style that enhances the immersive experience.

Overhauled user interface: HITMAN 3’s UI has been updated for VR, ensuring intuitive control and navigation as Agent 47.

Improved movement options: HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded offers fluid and natural movement options, making it easier than ever to navigate complex environments with speed and stealth.

Plus many more improvements: From visual enhancements to refined gameplay mechanics, this is the most immersive untethered HITMAN VR experience to date, ensuring both HITMAN veterans and new players alike can enjoy the ultimate virtual reality assassination experience. “We’re so excited to show off the first proper look at HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded gameplay before it comes to Meta Quest 3,” said Bobby Thandi, Founder and CEO of XR Games. “The team has been working incredibly hard to make HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded the best it can possibly be, and I can’t wait for players to get their hands on it.”